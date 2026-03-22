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Energy Rebate Open House

Energy Rebate Open House

An Energy Rebate Open House takes place at the CSU Extension Office in Pagosa Springs from 4 to 6PM on Tuesday, June 9th.
Short presentations will take place at 4:15 and 5:30.
This event is free and light food and beverages will be available.
Fourcore.org has more information.

Learn about your options, talk one-on-one with HEAR-approved contractors, get assistance navigating the program, and hear about additional rebates and financing options.

Archuleta County CSU Extension Office
FREEE
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

4CORE
970-259-1916
erika@fourcore.org
fourcore.org
Archuleta County CSU Extension Office
344 US Hwy 84
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colorado 81147
fsfearchuleta@gmail.com
https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/archuleta-food-summit.html