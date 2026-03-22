An Energy Rebate Open House takes place at the CSU Extension Office in Pagosa Springs from 4 to 6PM on Tuesday, June 9th.

Short presentations will take place at 4:15 and 5:30.

This event is free and light food and beverages will be available.

Fourcore.org has more information.

Learn about your options, talk one-on-one with HEAR-approved contractors, get assistance navigating the program, and hear about additional rebates and financing options.