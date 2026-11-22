Art Reception

Friday December 4th, 4 - 6 pm

"Emerging Artists: Ian Wesley Cain and Touria Berrada"

Featuring artists under 45 years of age

Please join us for the opening reception of our next show: "Emerging Artists: Ian Wesley Cain and Touria Berrada".

Cortez painters Ian Cain and Touria Berrada will exhibit their works at the Gallery at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Cortez, CO. Their opening reception will be on December 4, 2026 from 4 to 6pm before the Parade of Lights. Come join us in celebration of these young, emerging artists with a gallery of their paintings and light refreshments. Other viewing times are during church office hours which are from 9 - 12pm, Monday through Thursday through early February.

Touria's paintings bring together a fascination and love of nature, animals and color combinations, sometimes incorporating human influence.

lan loves the sense of place and immediacy of plein air painting and will be showing many landscapes from his home in the 4 Corners.

