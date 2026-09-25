Emergency Warming Center (EWC) Volunteer Orientation & Training

Our local Emergency Warming Center (EWC) at Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall in Durango is looking for volunteers to assist with overnight shifts between 5:30 pm to 7:30 am this winter on nights when the Center is open. Shifts typically range from 2-5 hours.

The EWC will be operating from December 1st through February 28th, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. when outside temperatures are predicted to drop to 15-20°F or below. The EWC will be open to all people in La Plata county who need a warm and safe place to stay, including those living in homes with little heat or sheltering in cars or tents. Warm food and drink will be provided as well as cots for sleeping.

Volunteer Orientation and Training will be held at the Parish Hall on Sunday, November 8th from 2-5 p.m. and on again on Thursday, November 12th from 5-8 p.m. All who are interested in volunteering will need to attend one of these sessions.

If you have questions about volunteering, please contact Ruth Watkins at rtwatkins57@gmail.com

For more information about the EWC or how you can help, visit www.ninadurango.org