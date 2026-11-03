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Durango Prostate Support Group Zoom

Durango Prostate Support Group Zoom

The Man2Man Prostate Cancer Support Group of Durango will meet 7 to 8pm, November 3 via Zoom.

The group consists of survivors of prostate cancer and men who have been diagnosed with prostate issues including BPH and cancer. Participants discuss experiences with resources, diagnosis, and treatments for the disease. Anyone is welcome.

For more information and a Zoom invitation, please email
prostategroupdurango@gmail.com

Zoom
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Prostate Support Group
ProstateGroupDurango@gmail.com
ProstateGroupDurango.com
Zoom
www.durangovap.org/events