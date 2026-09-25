Durango Friends of the Arts Garage Sale
Durango Friends of the Arts Garage Sale
Durango Friends of the Arts will hold a garage sale from 8 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 24 at the VFW at 1550 Main Avenue in Durango. Proceeds will go to its grant fund which supports visual and performing arts organizations in La Plata County. durangofriends.org has more information.
VFW
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Friends of the Arts
VFW
VFW Post 4031 located at 1550 Main AveDurango, Colorado 81301