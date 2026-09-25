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Durango Dementia Coalition Steering Group Meeting

Durango Dementia Coalition Steering Group Meeting

The quarterly Steering Group meeting of the Durango Dementia Coalition is open to community members and it will take place at 10AM on Friday, October 16th via Zoom. Registration is available by email:
durangodementiacoalition@gmail.com.

impacted by or living with dementia; social services, medical, home health, and/or Senior Services providers; or anyone who would like to help with our 3 goals to: (1) destimgatize dementia; (2) promote services for people living with dementia and care partners; and (3) craft an inclusive culture for people with dementia.

Durango Dementia Coalition Zoom Meeting
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Dementia Coalition
NA
durangodementiacoalition@gmail.com
www.durangodementiacoalition.org

Artist Group Info

kim.schooley@gmail.com
Durango Dementia Coalition Zoom Meeting