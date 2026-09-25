Durango Dementia Coalition Steering Group Meeting

The quarterly Steering Group meeting of the Durango Dementia Coalition is open to community members and it will take place at 10AM on Friday, October 16th via Zoom. Registration is available by email:

durangodementiacoalition@gmail.com.

impacted by or living with dementia; social services, medical, home health, and/or Senior Services providers; or anyone who would like to help with our 3 goals to: (1) destimgatize dementia; (2) promote services for people living with dementia and care partners; and (3) craft an inclusive culture for people with dementia.