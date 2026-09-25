D&D Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Fridays at 5:00 pm: D&D Club for grades 6-12. Crawl dungeons. Fight dragons. Make new friends. Oh yeah, there’s snacks. We’re playing 5e with a mix of 2014 and 2024 rules. The party is level 3-5. If you know what any of this means, you should definitely join us. Huzzah! No prior experience or materials necessary. Will not meet on Nov. 27.