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Cult Movie Night: Tremors

Cult Movie Night: Tremors

The Cult Movie Federation of Mancos will screen the Kevin Bacon film "Tremors" at 7PM on Thursday, July 16th at the Mancos Opera House. Advance tickets are available at the Mancos Library.

Rated PG-13: No sex & nudity; Moderate violence & gore; Moderate profanity; Mild alcohol, drugs, & smoking; Moderate frightening & intense scenes.
TICKETS: $5 admission cash or check at door. Presale tickets can be purchased at Mancos Public Library.
Doors at 6 PM. Movie at 7 PM.
Concessions will be sold ($1) and BYOB for 21 +. Branded Cult Movie Federation of Mancos Hats $30!
Don’t forget to bring cash or a check!
For more info, call (970) 533-7600.

Mancos Opera House
$5
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Cult Movie Federation of Mancos
Mancos Opera House
136 W Grand Avenue
Mancos, Colorado 81328
970-946-3806
eastcanyon6137@gmail.com
facebook.com/mancosoperahouse/