Cult Movie Night: Tremors

The Cult Movie Federation of Mancos will screen the Kevin Bacon film "Tremors" at 7PM on Thursday, July 16th at the Mancos Opera House. Advance tickets are available at the Mancos Library.

Rated PG-13: No sex & nudity; Moderate violence & gore; Moderate profanity; Mild alcohol, drugs, & smoking; Moderate frightening & intense scenes.

TICKETS: $5 admission cash or check at door. Presale tickets can be purchased at Mancos Public Library.

Doors at 6 PM. Movie at 7 PM.

Concessions will be sold ($1) and BYOB for 21 +. Branded Cult Movie Federation of Mancos Hats $30!

Don’t forget to bring cash or a check!

For more info, call (970) 533-7600.

