Cult Movie Night: Something Wicked This Way Comes

The Cult Movie Federation of Mancos presents: "Something Wicked This Way Comes" on Thursday, October 16th. Doors open at 6 and the movie screens at 7.

In this 1983 Cult Classic Dark Fantasy/Mystery: In a small American town, a diabolical circus and its demonic proprietor prey on the townsfolk.

Rated PG: No sex & nudity; Mild violence & gore; Mild profanity; Mild alcohol, drugs, & smoking; Moderate frightening & intense scenes.

TICKETS: $5 admission cash or check at door. Presale tickets can be purchased at Mancos Public Library.

Doors at 6 PM. Movie at 7 PM.

Concessions will be sold ($1) and BYOB for 21 +. Branded Cult Movie Federation of Mancos Hats $30!

Don’t forget to bring cash or a check!

For more info, call (970) 533-7600.