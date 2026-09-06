Cult Movie Night: Something Wicked This Way Comes
Cult Movie Night: Something Wicked This Way Comes
The Cult Movie Federation of Mancos presents: "Something Wicked This Way Comes" on Thursday, October 16th. Doors open at 6 and the movie screens at 7.
In this 1983 Cult Classic Dark Fantasy/Mystery: In a small American town, a diabolical circus and its demonic proprietor prey on the townsfolk.
Rated PG: No sex & nudity; Mild violence & gore; Mild profanity; Mild alcohol, drugs, & smoking; Moderate frightening & intense scenes.
TICKETS: $5 admission cash or check at door. Presale tickets can be purchased at Mancos Public Library.
Doors at 6 PM. Movie at 7 PM.
Concessions will be sold ($1) and BYOB for 21 +. Branded Cult Movie Federation of Mancos Hats $30!
Don’t forget to bring cash or a check!
For more info, call (970) 533-7600.
Mancos Opera House
$5
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cult Movie Federation of Mancos
Mancos Opera House
136 W Grand AvenueMancos, Colorado 81328
970-946-3806
eastcanyon6137@gmail.com