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Cult Movie Night: Rocky Horror Picture Show; 3rd anniversary of the Cult Movie Federation of Mancos!

Cult Movie Night: Rocky Horror Picture Show; 3rd anniversary of the Cult Movie Federation of Mancos!

The Cult Movie Federation of Mancos (CMFM) is excited to present "Rocky Horror Picture Show". It's not just any cult movie night, it’s the Cult Movie Federation of Mancos’s 3rd Anniversary and Costume Contest!
Costume Contest: A Night of 1,000 Tim’s! Prizes will be awarded to the best TIM CURRY impersonation. RIP Tim
Rocky Horror Picture Show
"In this sci-fi/horror/musical cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky. This event will surely leave you shivering with antici….pation!"
Rated R. Moderate sex & nudity; Mild violence & gore; Mild profanity; Mild alcohol, drugs, & smoking; Mild frightening & intense scenes.
TICKETS: $5 suggested donation admission cash or check at door. Presale tickets can be purchased in advance at the Mancos Public Library.
Prop Bags included in your ticket the night of the show!
Doors at 6 PM. Movie at 7 PM.
Concessions will be sold ($1) and BYOB for 21 +. Branded Cult Movie Federation of Mancos Hats $30!
Don’t forget to bring cash or a check!
For more info, call (970) 533-7600.

Mancos Opera House
$5
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cult Movie Federation of Mancos
Mancos Opera House
136 W Grand Avenue
Mancos, Colorado 81328
970-946-3806
eastcanyon6137@gmail.com
facebook.com/mancosoperahouse/