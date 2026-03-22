The Durango Public Library presents a talk on "Core Survival Skills" by Global Survival Instructor Jessie Krebs, whose goal is to protect wilderness by helping people feel and be safer in wild places, leading to connection and conservation. The event takes place at 6PM on Tuesday, June 16th.

learn the five basic needs of a survivor

We’ll have stories illustrating key concepts, lots of discussion, and plenty of laughter. Bring your questions and curiosity!

About Global Survival Instructor Jessie Krebs:

Jessie joined the US Air Force at 18 both as a way to pay for college and to escape the small town, Midwest blues. What she got in addition was a sense of competence and a deeper connection to the outdoors. She had survived her own childhood trauma through the support of the natural world: the wilderness was a familiar and safe place that held her when the humans around her did not She went from a shy girl to one of the few female S.E.R.E. Specialists (survival, evasion, resistance, and escape), teaching military members how to stay alive and return home if they were shot down behind enemy lines. After an honorable discharge she went on to direct team building courses, guide outdoor activities, and work for over a decade in wilderness therapy. She’s dabbled in media as well, acting as a consultant (After Armageddon, Hacking the Wild), a reality TV personality (Mygrations, Kicking and Screaming, Alone season 9, Braver), and an online educator (MasterClass.com). Her goal is to protect wilderness by helping people feel and be safer in wild places leading to connection and conservation.