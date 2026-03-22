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Cool Under Fire: Tools to Stay Calm in Daily Chaos

Cool Under Fire: Tools to Stay Calm in Daily Chaos

For anyone burnt out on stress and anxiety, this workshop shares simple exercises to generate lasting calm during daily chaos. The workshop is led by a nationally renowned instructor with 50 years' experience. It is open to ages 80+ and is appropriate for kids as young as 8 (with parent participation). More information and registration is online durangoaikido.com.

While this is NOT a martial arts class, it IS self-defense against getting overwhelmed.

VFW Post 4031
$25-$35
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Shin Budo Kai Aikido
9704265257
zanshin@durangoaikido.com
http://durangoaikido.com
VFW Post 4031
1550 Main Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 247-0384
webmaster@vfw4031.org
https://vfw4031.org