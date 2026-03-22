Cookbook Club: The Modern Navajo Kitchen
Cookbook Club: The Modern Navajo Kitchen
This month we'll be cooking from The Modern Navajo Kitchen: Homestyle Recipes that Celebrate the Flavors and Traditions of the Diné by Alana Yazzie, one of our 2026 Lit Fest Authors!
Here's how it works:
1. Register for the club.
2. Check out a copy of the cookbook from the reference desk.
3. Choose a recipe.
4. Let us know what recipe you'll be making when you return the cookbook to the reference desk.
5. Cook the recipe for a group potluck at the library!
Plus, we'll be raffling off copies of the cookbook at the meeting!
Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301