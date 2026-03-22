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Cookbook Club: The Modern Navajo Kitchen

Cookbook Club: The Modern Navajo Kitchen

This month we'll be cooking from The Modern Navajo Kitchen: Homestyle Recipes that Celebrate the Flavors and Traditions of the Diné by Alana Yazzie, one of our 2026 Lit Fest Authors!

Here's how it works:

1. Register for the club.

2. Check out a copy of the cookbook from the reference desk.

3. Choose a recipe.

4. Let us know what recipe you'll be making when you return the cookbook to the reference desk.

5. Cook the recipe for a group potluck at the library!

Plus, we'll be raffling off copies of the cookbook at the meeting!

Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301