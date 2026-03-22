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Community Story Circle

Community Story Circle

With local author and life coach, Brooke Heller.

At each monthly meeting, Brooke shares a prompt, we journal about it, then we share our stories with each other! This is a lovely opportunity to connect with others in the community through shared experiences and stream-of-consciousness type writing. Questions? Reach out to BrookeHellerLifeCoach@gmail.com

Durango Public Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301