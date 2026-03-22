Community Story Circle
Community Story Circle
With local author and life coach, Brooke Heller.
At each monthly meeting, Brooke shares a prompt, we journal about it, then we share our stories with each other! This is a lovely opportunity to connect with others in the community through shared experiences and stream-of-consciousness type writing. Questions? Reach out to BrookeHellerLifeCoach@gmail.com
Durango Public Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301