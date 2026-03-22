Colorado Public Lands Day Cleanup Event
Colorado Public Lands Day Cleanup Event
San Juan Mountains Association invites the public to a Colorado Public Lands Day clean up event on Saturday, May 16th. Lunch, snacks, and beverages will be provided. A vanpool will be available from the Dolores Public Lands Office. Registration and information is at tinyurl.com/volunteerforthesanjuans.
This event is in partnership with SJMA,Dolores Watershed Collaborative, Montelores Coalition, and San Juan National Forest.
Dolores District of the San Juan National Forest
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
Dolores District of the San Juan National Forest
Bean Canyon Rd off Forest Rd 526Dolores, Colorado 81323
970-385-1210
info@sjma.org