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Colorado Public Lands Day Cleanup Event

Colorado Public Lands Day Cleanup Event

San Juan Mountains Association invites the public to a Colorado Public Lands Day clean up event on Saturday, May 16th. Lunch, snacks, and beverages will be provided. A vanpool will be available from the Dolores Public Lands Office. Registration and information is at tinyurl.com/volunteerforthesanjuans.

This event is in partnership with SJMA,Dolores Watershed Collaborative, Montelores Coalition, and San Juan National Forest.

Dolores District of the San Juan National Forest
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
https://sjma.org/
Dolores District of the San Juan National Forest
Bean Canyon Rd off Forest Rd 526
Dolores, Colorado 81323
970-385-1210
info@sjma.org
fs.usda.gov/sanjuan