Colorado Public Lands Day Cleanup Event

San Juan Mountains Association invites the public to a Colorado Public Lands Day clean up event on Saturday, May 16th. Lunch, snacks, and beverages will be provided. A vanpool will be available from the Dolores Public Lands Office. Registration and information is at tinyurl.com/volunteerforthesanjuans.

This event is in partnership with SJMA,Dolores Watershed Collaborative, Montelores Coalition, and San Juan National Forest.

