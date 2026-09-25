Coffee and Connect

Connect with fellow 5RTU Members to chat about fishing and future events.

Let's meet at Blue Wing Coffee in the Smiley Building for a coffee or something and just chat about what's on your mind. Most topics are welcome (we'll avoid politics), but particularly about our rivers, fishing, and things you would like to see 5RTU help with down the road.

Look for a table with some 5RTU brochures, a sign, or someone in 5RTU gear and pull up a chair!

We'll do this monthly on at Tuesday 8:30 and 10AM. See you there!

October 20

8:30-10am

Smiley Building

