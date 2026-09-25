Cinematheque Series: "White Christmas" - Movie and Sing-along!
Cinematheque Series: "White Christmas" - Movie and Sing-along!
The San Juan College Cinematheque Series presents a movie and sing-along at the Connie Gotsch Theatre, featuring the Holiday Classic: "White Christmas." Free popcorn is included. The event takes place at 2PM on Saturday, December 12th.
Connie Gotsch Theatre
$5
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Connie Gotsch Theatre
4601 College Blvd.Farmington, New Mexico 87402
5055663462
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu