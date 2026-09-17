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Caring for Our Trees and Orchards

Caring for Our Trees and Orchards

The Animas Valley Grange will host the presentation "Caring for Our Trees and Orchards" at 6:30 on Monday, October 19th.

Moses Cooper, an ISA Board Certified Master Arborist. He’ll share simple steps you can take to care for your trees, such as proper watering and mulching. He will discuss how to recognize when a tree may need professional care and what’s involved in restoring aging fruit trees and orchards. He’ll also touch on planting for the future and how thoughtful tree care can help preserve the landscapes we value.
The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 pm. For further information, please contact Marie at 970-382-1217.

Animas Valley Grange
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Animas Valley Grange
https://www.facebook.com/animasvalleygrange/

Artist Group Info

Moses Cooper
Animas Valley Grange
7271 CR 203
Durango , Colorado 81301
deborah.paulson@gmail.com