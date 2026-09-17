The Animas Valley Grange will host the presentation "Caring for Our Trees and Orchards" at 6:30 on Monday, October 19th.

Moses Cooper, an ISA Board Certified Master Arborist. He’ll share simple steps you can take to care for your trees, such as proper watering and mulching. He will discuss how to recognize when a tree may need professional care and what’s involved in restoring aging fruit trees and orchards. He’ll also touch on planting for the future and how thoughtful tree care can help preserve the landscapes we value.

The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 pm. For further information, please contact Marie at 970-382-1217.

