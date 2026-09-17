Card Making at the Senior Center
Card Making at the Senior Center
Join us at the Pine River Senior Center every second Tuesday of the month and create two beautiful handmade cards. 100% free!
The Senior Center is located at 111 W South St, Bayfield, CO 81122.
Pine River Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, every month on Tuesday through Dec 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org