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Caliente's 20th Celebration Concert

Caliente's 20th Celebration Concert

For 20 years, Caliente Community Chorus has been part of the musical journey of our community. Join us as we celebrate the memories, friendships, and growth that have shaped our history, featuring favorite selections from concerts throughout the years. Together, we honor the path behind us and look forward to the music still to come!

Reception following the concert.

Farmington First Presbyterian Church
$15 cash or $16 credit card
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Caliente Community Chorus
5059472510
caliente.chorus@gmail.com
https://www.calientechoir.org/
Farmington First Presbyterian Church
865 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, New Mexico 87401