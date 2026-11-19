Breakfast, Ornaments, and Photos with Santa at Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Breakfast, Ornaments, and Photos with Santa at Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Saturday, Dec. 12, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm: Breakfast, Ornaments, & Photos with Santa. Enjoy a free delicious breakfast (while supplies last), make a holiday ornament, and get a photo of your child while they share their wish list with Santa!
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org