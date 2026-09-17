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BookMarks Book Club: Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult

BookMarks Book Club: Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult

BookMarks is open to all adults in the Pine River Valley. The Library provides the books, the discussion leader and a place to meet each month.

BookMarks meets at the library the second Wednesday of each month from 2-3:30pm.

Stop by the library to request a copy of the current book!

For a current list of book club books visit: https://prlibrary.org/bookmarks-book-club/

Pine River Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org