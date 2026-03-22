Book Club: Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers
Book Club: Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers
The Durango Public Library Book Club invites the public to a discussion of "Man Made Monsters" at 6PM on Tuesday, May 5th.
A free book is available for all who register and attend.
Following one extended Cherokee family across the centuries, from the tribe’s homelands in Georgia in the 1830s to World War I, the Vietnam War, our own present, and well into the future, each story delivers a slice of a particular time period.
Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301