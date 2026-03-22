Book Club: Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers

The Durango Public Library Book Club invites the public to a discussion of "Man Made Monsters" at 6PM on Tuesday, May 5th.

A free book is available for all who register and attend.

Following one extended Cherokee family across the centuries, from the tribe’s homelands in Georgia in the 1830s to World War I, the Vietnam War, our own present, and well into the future, each story delivers a slice of a particular time period.