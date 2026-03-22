Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Book Club: Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers

Book Club: Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers

The Durango Public Library Book Club invites the public to a discussion of "Man Made Monsters" at 6PM on Tuesday, May 5th.
A free book is available for all who register and attend.

Following one extended Cherokee family across the centuries, from the tribe’s homelands in Georgia in the 1830s to World War I, the Vietnam War, our own present, and well into the future, each story delivers a slice of a particular time period.

Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301