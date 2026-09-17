Book Club: Banned Books

Join us at Bread Downtown (135 E 8th St) for a "nontraditional" book club, where the discussion is based on a genre/topic rather than a specific book!

There's no required reading for these "nontraditional" book clubs, just a topic/genre to discuss and plenty of delicious snacks to enjoy!

Banned Books Week is officially October 4 – 10, but libraries celebrate and support your freedom to read every day! Let's talk about it!