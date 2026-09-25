Bloomfield Craft Fair
Bloomfield Craft Fair
14th Annual Fran Templeton Memorial Craft Fair will be held Saturday, Dec. 12 at Bloomfield High School. Benefits the Bloomfield Boys & Girls Club.
Contact Cynthia Atencio at 505-486-6244 for more information.
Bloomfield High School North Gym
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09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Bloomfield Boys & Girls Club
5054866244
cmatencio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
cmatencio@gmail.com
Bloomfield High School North Gym
520 N. 1st StreetBloomfield, New Mexico 87413
5054866244
cmatencio@gmail.com