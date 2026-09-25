Biggie & The Underground @ Fencline Cider
Biggie & The Underground @ Fencline Cider
Named after a feisty brindle French bulldog, Biggie & The Underground are a group Farmington rock n' bluesmen and a Red Mesa outlaw singer. Bring a date, friend or soul mate for a night of new and renewed rock and blues.
Fenceline Cider
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fenceline Cider
(970) 533-4005
info@fencelinecider.com
Artist Group Info
Biggie & The Underground
thomps_n@hotmail.com
Fenceline Cider
141 S. Main St.Mancos, Colorado 81328
970 533-4005
whitewaterwriting@gmail.com