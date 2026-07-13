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BIA Ute Mountain Agency Probate Outreach

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BIA Ute Mountain Agency Probate Outreach

The BIA will host a Ute Mountain Agency Probate Outreach Event at the Ute Mountain Casino on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. More information is at bia.gov.

A one stop shop for people to provide probate documents for pending probate cases at the Ute Mountain Agency, provide information on the probate process for trust land, provide gift deed information, provide information about IIM accounts, and to provide information about the new probate system for providing death notification to BIA and how individuals are able obtain probate status updates virtually.

Ute Mountain Casino
Free to the public
09:00 AM - 06:30 PM, every day through Jul 16, 2026.

Event Supported By

BiA Ute Mountain Agemcy
Ute Mountain Casino
9702364472
roberta.larvingo@bia.gov