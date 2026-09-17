Beehive Design Collective presents: Mesoamérica Resiste

The Beehive Design Collective is coming to cross-pollinate with Durango!

When: 4PM Saturday, October 3rd, 2026

Where: The Hive, 1175 Camino Del Rio

Cost: Free!

The Beehive Design Collective is a wildly motivated, all-volunteer, activist arts collective dedicated to “cross-pollinating the grassroots” by creating collaborative, anti-copyright images for use as educational and organizing tools.

Mesoamérica Resiste is the third and final installment in the Beehive’s trilogy on globalization in the Americas.

More info: @beehivedesigncollective on IG or beehivecollective.org