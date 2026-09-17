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Beehive Design Collective presents: Mesoamérica Resiste

Beehive Design Collective presents: Mesoamérica Resiste

The Beehive Design Collective is coming to cross-pollinate with Durango!

When: 4PM Saturday, October 3rd, 2026
Where: The Hive, 1175 Camino Del Rio
Cost: Free!

The Beehive Design Collective is a wildly motivated, all-volunteer, activist arts collective dedicated to “cross-pollinating the grassroots” by creating collaborative, anti-copyright images for use as educational and organizing tools.

Mesoamérica Resiste is the third and final installment in the Beehive’s trilogy on globalization in the Americas.

More info: @beehivedesigncollective on IG or beehivecollective.org

The Hive DGO (new location)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Beehive Design Collective
pollinators@beehivecollective.org
https://beehivecollective.org/

Artist Group Info

Beehive Design Collective
https://beehivecollective.org/
The Hive DGO (new location)