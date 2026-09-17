Beehive Design Collective presents: Mesoamérica Resiste
Beehive Design Collective presents: Mesoamérica Resiste
The Beehive Design Collective is coming to cross-pollinate with Durango!
When: 4PM Saturday, October 3rd, 2026
Where: The Hive, 1175 Camino Del Rio
Cost: Free!
The Beehive Design Collective is a wildly motivated, all-volunteer, activist arts collective dedicated to “cross-pollinating the grassroots” by creating collaborative, anti-copyright images for use as educational and organizing tools.
Mesoamérica Resiste is the third and final installment in the Beehive’s trilogy on globalization in the Americas.
More info: @beehivedesigncollective on IG or beehivecollective.org
The Hive DGO (new location)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Beehive Design Collective
pollinators@beehivecollective.org
Artist Group Info
Beehive Design Collective
The Hive DGO (new location)