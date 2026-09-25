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Banshee Tree w/ Derek Abt

Banshee Tree w/ Derek Abt

🎶🔥 iAM MUSIC Presents at The iNDIGO Room! 🎸

Join us on Friday, November 13th for an unforgettable night of genre-bending live music featuring Banshee Tree with special guest Derek Abt! ✨

Get ready for an evening of unique sounds, incredible musicianship, and electrifying live energy in the intimate atmosphere of The iNDIGO Room. 🎤🎶

Two incredible artists. One night of great music you won't want to miss! 🔥

📅 Friday, November 13th
⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
📍 The iNDIGO Room at iAM MUSIC
🎟️ Pre-Sale: $20
🎟️ Day of Show: $23

The iNDIGO Room
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207
Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us