Banshee Tree w/ Derek Abt
Banshee Tree w/ Derek Abt
🎶🔥 iAM MUSIC Presents at The iNDIGO Room! 🎸
Join us on Friday, November 13th for an unforgettable night of genre-bending live music featuring Banshee Tree with special guest Derek Abt! ✨
Get ready for an evening of unique sounds, incredible musicianship, and electrifying live energy in the intimate atmosphere of The iNDIGO Room. 🎤🎶
Two incredible artists. One night of great music you won't want to miss! 🔥
📅 Friday, November 13th
⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
📍 The iNDIGO Room at iAM MUSIC
🎟️ Pre-Sale: $20
🎟️ Day of Show: $23
The iNDIGO Room
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us