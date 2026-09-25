Banshee Tree w/ Derek Abt

🎶🔥 iAM MUSIC Presents at The iNDIGO Room! 🎸

Join us on Friday, November 13th for an unforgettable night of genre-bending live music featuring Banshee Tree with special guest Derek Abt! ✨

Get ready for an evening of unique sounds, incredible musicianship, and electrifying live energy in the intimate atmosphere of The iNDIGO Room. 🎤🎶

Two incredible artists. One night of great music you won't want to miss! 🔥

📅 Friday, November 13th

⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 The iNDIGO Room at iAM MUSIC

🎟️ Pre-Sale: $20

🎟️ Day of Show: $23