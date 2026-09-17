Aztec Fall Festival Free Museum Day

The Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village will offer free admission and activities on October 10th in conjunction with the Aztec Chamber's Fall Festival & Car Show in Minium Park. Aztecmuseum.org has a complete schedule of events.

more info, call 505-334-9829. For the latest on museum events and local history, please follow us on Facebook!

*Note: the museum is free for Fall Festival, but the Chamber will now charge $5per person ages 12 and up to get into the their Fall Festival & Car Show in Minium Park.

