Aztec Fall Festival Free Museum Day
Aztec Fall Festival Free Museum Day
The Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village will offer free admission and activities on October 10th in conjunction with the Aztec Chamber's Fall Festival & Car Show in Minium Park. Aztecmuseum.org has a complete schedule of events.
more info, call 505-334-9829. For the latest on museum events and local history, please follow us on Facebook!
*Note: the museum is free for Fall Festival, but the Chamber will now charge $5per person ages 12 and up to get into the their Fall Festival & Car Show in Minium Park.
Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Aztec Museum Association
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org
Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
125 N Main AvenueAztec, New Mexico 87410
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org