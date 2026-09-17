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Aztec Fall Festival Free Museum Day

Aztec Fall Festival Free Museum Day

The Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village will offer free admission and activities on October 10th in conjunction with the Aztec Chamber's Fall Festival & Car Show in Minium Park. Aztecmuseum.org has a complete schedule of events.

more info, call 505-334-9829. For the latest on museum events and local history, please follow us on Facebook!

*Note: the museum is free for Fall Festival, but the Chamber will now charge $5per person ages 12 and up to get into the their Fall Festival & Car Show in Minium Park.

Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Aztec Museum Association
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org
http://www.aztecmuseum.org
Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
125 N Main Avenue
Aztec, New Mexico 87410
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org