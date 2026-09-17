Author Event: Annette McGivney & Betsy Gaines Quammen With Maria's Bookshop

McGivney and Gaines Quammen will speak about their new books, both recently published by Torrey House Press.

Annette McGivney is the author of Plastic Shaman: The True Story of a Deadly Self-Help Retreat and America's Misguided Quest for Wellness.

Betsy Gaines Quammen is the author of This Haunted Land: Reckoning with Ghosts and the Stories That Shape America