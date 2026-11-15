Auditions for Lost In Yonkers
Auditions for Lost In Yonkers
Theater Ensemble Arts is having auditions for their upcoming production of Lost in Yonkers by Neil Simon. Set in Yonkers, New York, in 1942, the story follows two young brothers who are sent to live with their stern German-Jewish grandmother. The script calls for 3 women, 2 men, and 2 teenage boys. No experience necessary.
Scene Shop
$12-14
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Theater Ensemble Arts
505-326-2839
teartsnm@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Theater Ensemble Arts
teartsnm@gmail.com
Scene Shop
818 West ArringtonFarm, New Mexico 87401
5053262839
teartsnm@gmail.com