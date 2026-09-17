The Archuleta Senior Center Masquerade Ball Fundraiser takes place at the Ross Aragon Community Center from 6 to 9PM on Saturday, September 26th. The evening will include dinner, dancing, live music from SoulFire, a costume contest and more. Tickets and details are at psseniors.org

More than an elegant evening out, this event is ASI's most important fundraiser, helping sustain programs that older adults in Archuleta County depend on every day.

