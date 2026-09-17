Archuleta Senior Center Masquerade Ball Fundraiser
Archuleta Senior Center Masquerade Ball Fundraiser
The Archuleta Senior Center Masquerade Ball Fundraiser takes place at the Ross Aragon Community Center from 6 to 9PM on Saturday, September 26th. The evening will include dinner, dancing, live music from SoulFire, a costume contest and more. Tickets and details are at psseniors.org
More than an elegant evening out, this event is ASI's most important fundraiser, helping sustain programs that older adults in Archuleta County depend on every day.
Community Center
$125 per person
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Archuleta Seniors Inc.
970-264-2167
rosa@psseniors.org
Artist Group Info
SoulFire
Community Center
451 Hot Springs BlvdPagosa Springs , Colorado 81147