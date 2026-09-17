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Archuleta Senior Center Masquerade Ball Fundraiser

Archuleta Senior Center Masquerade Ball Fundraiser

The Archuleta Senior Center Masquerade Ball Fundraiser takes place at the Ross Aragon Community Center from 6 to 9PM on Saturday, September 26th. The evening will include dinner, dancing, live music from SoulFire, a costume contest and more. Tickets and details are at psseniors.org

More than an elegant evening out, this event is ASI's most important fundraiser, helping sustain programs that older adults in Archuleta County depend on every day.

Community Center
$125 per person
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Archuleta Seniors Inc.
970-264-2167
rosa@psseniors.org
psseniors.org

Artist Group Info

SoulFire
Community Center
451 Hot Springs Blvd
Pagosa Springs , Colorado 81147