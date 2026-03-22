Arboles Voices - An Evening with Randy Betts
Arboles Voices - An Evening with Randy Betts
Randy is running for Archuleta County Commissioner District 3. Meet Randy, ask questions, bring your community concerns in a one-on-one setting
Complimentary Taco Bar + non-alcoholic refreshments, while supplies last.
TARA Community Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Randy Betts for Archuleta County Commissioner
970-903-0552
bettsforbocc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ashley@theapexnarrative.com
TARA Community Center
333 Milton LaneArboles, Colorado