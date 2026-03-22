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Arboles Voices - An Evening with Randy Betts

Arboles Voices - An Evening with Randy Betts

Randy is running for Archuleta County Commissioner District 3. Meet Randy, ask questions, bring your community concerns in a one-on-one setting

Complimentary Taco Bar + non-alcoholic refreshments, while supplies last.

TARA Community Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026

Event Supported By

Randy Betts for Archuleta County Commissioner
970-903-0552
bettsforbocc@gmail.com
randybetts.com

Artist Group Info

ashley@theapexnarrative.com
TARA Community Center
333 Milton Lane
Arboles, Colorado