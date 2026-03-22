An Apple Grafting Workshop takes place at the EsoTerra Arboretum from 10 until noon on Saturday, may 30th. Esoterracider.com has more information.

a hands-on workshop for all skill levels.

May 30th, 10:00 A.M. $60

What you Will Learn:

Basics of apple tree biology.

Different grafting techniques

How to care for grafted trees

Tips for successful fruit production

Take Home 5 of Your Own Trees!