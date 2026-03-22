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Apple Grafting Workshop

Apple Grafting Workshop

An Apple Grafting Workshop takes place at the EsoTerra Arboretum from 10 until noon on Saturday, may 30th. Esoterracider.com has more information.

a hands-on workshop for all skill levels.

May 30th, 10:00 A.M. $60

What you Will Learn:

Basics of apple tree biology.
Different grafting techniques
How to care for grafted trees
Tips for successful fruit production
Take Home 5 of Your Own Trees!

EsoTerra's Arboretum
$60
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Esoterra Inc
EsoTerra's Arboretum
270 CR 303
Durango, Colorado 81303
Events@EsoTerraCider.com
Www.esoterracider.com