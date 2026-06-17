Ag Drought Response Update: Activities at CDA and the CO Drought Task Force

La Plata Farm Bureau Speaker Series continues at 6PM on Monday, July 13th in the Pine Room at the Fairgrounds, with an Ag Drought Response Update.

This is a FREE event - refreshments will be provided.

RSVP is available by email: laplatacountyfarmbureau@gmail.com.

Join Robert Sakata of the Colorado Department of Agriculture for an update on Colorado's agricultural drought response efforts and resources available to producers. The session will cover current drought conditions, Colorado Drought Task Force activities, recent agriculture-related legislation, and updates on animal health issues affecting the state's agricultural community.