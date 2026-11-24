A Durango holiday tradition turns five! The Black Diamond Lodge hosts its FREE 5th Annual Gingerbread Lodge: a family-friendly celebration with a hot cocoa bar and cookies, live Christmas music, miniature ponies, a kids' zone, a photo bus, and the famous Gingerbread House Contest.

Enter the contest (free, adult and kids categories), vote on your favorites, and win prizes from local businesses. Brought to you by: Event coordination by The Perfect Day Co.; Live music by Rob Webster; Professional photos by Light & Love Photography; Kids' Zone by Overland Church; Miniature ponies by May's Minis; Photo booth by Winnie the Photobus; Hot cocoa bar by Homes Durango.

More info: https://www.theblackdiamondlodge.com/gingerbread-lodge