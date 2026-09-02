The Cookout non profit presents the 4th Annual Rhythm & Roots Harvest Festival at Mancos Brewing on Friday & Saturday, September 25th & 26th. The event will feature a wide variety of live music, including headliner Levi Platero, along with a Car Show, food vendors and more. Details are on the Cookout SWCO Instagram page.

Celebrating the harvest, community, family, music and art. Happening Friday Featuring: Tha Yoties, Levi Platero, Def-i, The Boomroots Collective, Street Blues Family, Innastate, Blessing Chimanga, DJ Besso, DJ Nigey and Nathan Schmidt. We will have smoked meat from Wesley and The Rez Girls serving vibes and food.