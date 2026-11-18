The Durango Arts Repertory Theater presents the 6th Annual 24-hour Theatre Project performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 21. Plays will have been written, cast, directed and rehearsed in just 24 hours by locals with the audience getting to experience the results. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, at durangoarts.org or in person at the Durango Arts Center gallery, Tuesday - Saturday, Noon - 6 pm. Tickets will be available at the door.