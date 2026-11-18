24-Hour Theater at the DAC
24-Hour Theater at the DAC
The Durango Arts Repertory Theater presents the 6th Annual 24-hour Theatre Project performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 21. Plays will have been written, cast, directed and rehearsed in just 24 hours by locals with the audience getting to experience the results. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, at durangoarts.org or in person at the Durango Arts Center gallery, Tuesday - Saturday, Noon - 6 pm. Tickets will be available at the door.
Durango Arts Center
$15 - $20
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Artist Group Info
beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301