2026 Best of the Fest
2026 Best of the Fest
The 2026 "Best of the Fest" screening of award winning short films takes place at 6PM on Thursday, November 5th at the Durango Arts Center. More information is at durangofilm.org
Featured Films:
Beast of the Seine – Juror Award Best Animated Short Film & Audience Award Best Animated Short
SAVERIO – Audience Award Best Narrative Short
What the River Knows – Audience Award Best Documentary Short Film
Forevergreen – Audience Award Best Family Film & Oscar Nominated 2026 Animated Narrative Short Film
Stankface Standing Soldier: The Rise of Mato Wayuhi – Audience Favorite Native Cinema
Yer Smackin – Staff Favorite Narrative Short
Durango Arts Center
$15/$20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Independent Film Festival
9703757779
info@durangofilm.org
Artist Group Info
stbexpat2025@gmail.com
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301