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2026 Best of the Fest

2026 Best of the Fest

The 2026 "Best of the Fest" screening of award winning short films takes place at 6PM on Thursday, November 5th at the Durango Arts Center. More information is at durangofilm.org

Featured Films:

Beast of the Seine – Juror Award Best Animated Short Film & Audience Award Best Animated Short

SAVERIO – Audience Award Best Narrative Short

What the River Knows – Audience Award Best Documentary Short Film

Forevergreen – Audience Award Best Family Film & Oscar Nominated 2026 Animated Narrative Short Film

Stankface Standing Soldier: The Rise of Mato Wayuhi – Audience Favorite Native Cinema

Yer Smackin – Staff Favorite Narrative Short

Durango Arts Center
$15/$20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Independent Film Festival
9703757779
info@durangofilm.org
www.durangofilm.org

Artist Group Info

stbexpat2025@gmail.com
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301