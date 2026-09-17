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100+ for the Earth of Southwest Colorado

100+ for the Earth of Southwest Colorado

100+ for the Earth of Southwest Colorado is a giving circle that collects money for local environmental nonprofits. Their next meeting takes place at the 11th Street Station in Durango at 6PM on Wednesday, October 21st.
100fortheearth.org has more information.

Members nominate nonprofits. Three nominations are randomly drawn to be presented at the meeting. Members then vote which nonprofit will receive the collected money for that night. We meet four times a year.

11th Street Station
$100 / Members, $10 / student members, free for guests
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

100+ for the Earth
n/a
100fortheearth@gmail.com
https://www.100fortheearth.org/
11th Street Station