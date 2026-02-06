A Nevada groundwater tool highlights strained habitats, with lessons for the Mountain West

The tool was developed collaboratively by the Nature Conservancy, the Desert Research Institute, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It shows where plants across Nevada rely most heavily on groundwater, and where drought, development, or declining water levels could put ecosystems at risk.

The goal, researchers say, is to give water managers, land planners, and the public a clearer picture of how underground water supports life above ground.

Laurel Saito, water strategy director for the Nature Conservancy in Nevada, said they want to “understand better how climate variability, how different soil types, how different groundwater depths might affect how well a plant does in different parts of Nevada.”

The tool is designed to be accessible, not just for scientists, but for anyone interested in how water shapes Nevada’s landscapes, Saito added.

Users can zoom in on specific regions to see where vegetation depends most on groundwater, which is information that could be useful for conservation planning, water management, and development decisions.

Nevada relies heavily on groundwater for agriculture, wildlife habitat, and growing communities, particularly in rural and desert areas where surface water is scarce. As climate change brings hotter temperatures and more frequent drought , pressure on those underground supplies is expected to grow.

While the tool focuses specifically on Nevada, conservationists say the approach could be useful across the Mountain West, where many states face similar challenges balancing water use with ecosystem health.

As a note of disclosure, the Nature Conservancy is a financial supporter of KUNR.