Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 3/4/2026

This week on the Regional Roundup, we hear about an animal sanctuary in Wyoming that cares for animals that used to spend their days in laboratories.

We find out what happens to patients when a rural health facility closes.

Then we meet a Navajo basket weaver who is keeping the tradition alive for the next generation.

We round out the show with a story about a recent community event in Colorado's Western Slope that educated young community members about the reality of drought and water conservation.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.