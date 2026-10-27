October 27, 2026

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Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.
KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.
© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
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Regional Newscast
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NPR News
Native & Indigenous News
Mountain West News Bureau
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Wildfire Resources
Series
KSUT at 50
KSUT Conversations
Eye on the Arts Minute
Page One
Garden Guys
TERRITORIES
The Magic City of the Southwest
Narcan and Durango Schools
One Small Step
KSUT at 50
KSUT Conversations
Eye on the Arts Minute
Page One
Garden Guys
TERRITORIES
The Magic City of the Southwest
Narcan and Durango Schools
One Small Step
Election
Voter Guide
Colorado election coverage
Build Your Ballot
Colorado Tradeoffs
Voter Guide
Colorado election coverage
Build Your Ballot
Colorado Tradeoffs
Weather
Music
Music
Current Playlist
Past Playlists
Tiny Desk Concerts
KSUT Sessions
KSUT Spotlight
Music
Current Playlist
Past Playlists
Tiny Desk Concerts
KSUT Sessions
KSUT Spotlight
About
Inside KSUT
History
Contact
Our People
Board of Directors
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public Files
Compliance Statements
Inside KSUT
History
Contact
Our People
Board of Directors
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public Files
Compliance Statements
Support
Individual Memberships
Underwriting
Planned Giving
Next 50 Endowment Fund
Gifts of Stock
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Volunteer
Why Support Public Media?
Underwriters & Business Sponsors
Submit Underwriting Payments
Individual Memberships
Underwriting
Planned Giving
Next 50 Endowment Fund
Gifts of Stock
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Volunteer
Why Support Public Media?
Underwriters & Business Sponsors
Submit Underwriting Payments
Events
Calendar
Submit An Event
Calendar
Submit An Event
KSUT Presents
Tribal Radio
KSUT's 90.1 FM signal in La Plata County is currently off the air due to heavy rain. We're working to restore service ASAP.
Regional Newscast
October 27, 2026
Published October 27, 2026 at 8:07 AM MDT
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Regional Newscast
Regional Newscast