The Garden Guys are full of thanks as the holiday season begins. But man, this is a tough one...

This week's episode - A Flood of Support and Need

While we thought an end-of-year show would be our return to the airwaves, Tom and Darrin found a bit of a release when talking about all things flood. While we have been helping friends and family move mountains of mud, we know that so many of our community members are still stuck in a world where they don't know where to go next.

But our community — to neither of our surprises — has stepped up in ways that tighten the throat, wet the cheeks, and give a ton of hope that there is a ton of hope in each and every one of us. And yes, we commiserate about the pests, the heat, and drought; and are thankful for the carrots, the tomatoes, and the soil. Perhaps we even try to offer helpful hints on what to do if you need to move that mud out of the garden, or off the lawns, trees, and plants.

We are excited to announce that a fund directed to local farmers and ranchers is in the works. Your donations will provide immediate help to producers in Archuleta, La Plata, Montezuma, and Dolores counties directly affected by the storms. Producers can apply for small micro-grants (potentially up to $10,000).

The link to the initial donation page is: https://onwardfdn.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=3409 . Please consider donating and sharing this opportunity, as this sector of our community desperately needs your help. If you are a producer interested in applying, do not hesitate to email me directly, and we will get in touch with you ASAP.

Other opportunities to help

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!

