Garden Guys: Pueblo Grain Hub

Tom and Darrin got one last chance to hit the road this season for a site-visit to the new Grain Hub! In McElmo canyon, just west of Cortez that is the work of the Pueblo Seed Company.

An exciting new era in ancient and heritage grains is being formed there this year. This has been in the making for over a decade and had an accelerated jump last year due to incredibly good timing… But we should just let Dan Hobbs tell the story.

If you know the value of good local heritage grains, come take a listen.

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!