At the Maroon Bells, a new e-bike fee signals bigger changes ahead

On opening day at the Maroon Bell Scenic Area, a steady stream of e-bikes rolled through the entrance gate on Maroon Creek Road. By late morning, staff had already counted more than 20 e-bikers climbing toward the iconic peaks. That's become normal here. According to the U.S. Forest Service, more than 8,000 e-bikes entered the Maroon Bell Scenic Area last year, a dramatic increase from just a few years ago. This season, for the first time, those riders have to pay $5 to enter.

"And only one we had to chase down who went through the center lane the way he has in seasons past and wasn't aware of it. And he's on his way back down to pay because we radioed ahead. And then everyone else has been favorable. We've even had non-motorized road bikes stop asking if they were entitled to a fee. So it seems like the majority of cyclists are aware that now that the road's open, [the] ones that aren't familiar with the details seem to be stopping."

That's Peter Mangum with H2O Ventures, the concessionaire that manages the entrance station. Under Forest Service policy, e-bikes are classified as motorized vehicles, the same category as motorcycles, which already pay a $5 entrance fee. Many riders arriving at the gate on opening day said they understood the reasoning behind the new charge.

"We're aware that the National Forest has to pay, and so we want to do what we can to make it easier to keep this going."

Nina was visiting from Denver with her family. Two members of the group rode e-bikes while the others pedaled traditional bikes up the eight-mile climb. Her father, Danny, said he generally supports user fees on public lands as long as they stay reasonable.

"I would-- I believe, uh, in user taxes. So I think if it's not too much, if it's reasonable, I think it's okay."

For him, the fee was also tied to something practical: maintaining the heavily used road itself.

"Somebody's gotta do it. Can it come out of taxes? Of course it can. But then you get all the people who say, 'Well, I never use this thing.' So I think there's a reasonableness to it- Mm-hmm ... and a safety part."

While most of the people we talked to didn't have a problem with the new fee, some felt that it was an additional burden on top of their rental bike charge. Hetanj, a visitor from Tampa traveling with a school group, said his group rented e-bikes only because they couldn't get a vehicle reservation.

"That's insane. That's like sixty dollars. Wow, insane."

Wait, do you think that's too little or too much?

"That's a lot, honestly, 'cause we're still pedaling up. It's not like we're, you know-- It's not a motorized vehicle like that."

Still, he said the experience itself was worth it.

"We had a lot of fun coming up. We could stop. We saw some deers. We did some-- we recorded some TikToks, and we played with some flowers that were there."

Forest Service officials say the new fee is less about discouraging riders and more about trying to keep up with the growing cost of managing the Maroon Bells Scenic Area. Nearly 200,000 people visited the Bells between May and October last year. According to the White River National Forest, the scenic area currently operates at an annual deficit of roughly 300,000. David Boyd, public affairs officer for the forest, said, quote, "Fees at the Maroon Bells Scenic Area are used to support management of the site, which includes cleaning and pumping toilets, removing trash, providing drinking water, managing the timed entry reservation system, and staffing the site to assist visitors."

Back at the base of Maroon Creek Road, local e-bike rental operator Todd Raymond says demand to ride to the Bells just keeps growing.

Today's day one of the season of the road being open. How many bikes have you rented today?

"12 so far. Just this one group. Yeah. And then I have another coming. Yeah. Another 10."

And what's, what's a standard summer day look like?

Oh, just always depends. You don't know because we don't have much rain, unfortunately. But, uh, so we may see maybe t- an average of 10 to 15 to- a day if I stretch it out over the whole summer. Yeah. Raymond also believes that the new e-bike fee will go to good use.

"I like the idea there's a fee because there's so much volunteer work up there. So the fee helps with, you know, getting trash picked up, getting bathrooms cleaned, having the area policed up a little bit, and there's people there to give information out and whatnot. So I think that's an important part of it."

The Forest Service estimates the new e-bike fee could generate about $40,000 annually. But officials say the financial challenges at the Bells run much deeper than that. Earlier this month, Forest Service staff told Pitkin County commissioners that rising visitation, staffing shortages, and federal restrictions on fee increases are making the area increasingly difficult to manage. Now, officials are exploring whether Pitkin County could eventually take over day-to-day operations at the Bells through a special use permit from the Forest Service. That could include staffing, maintenance, and future fee collection. LJ, a local from Aspen, had this to say.

"Typical Washington, DC. You know, people don't know what they're doing. Putting money that benefits them and taking it out of our pockets. Nothing new."

Do you think that having Pitkin County come in and take over is probably a good solution?

"Absolutely. Local authority is much better any time."

For now, the new fee doesn't appear to be slowing riders down. As the morning went on, e-bikes continued streaming past the entrance gate toward the Maroon Bells, one of Colorado's most iconic landscapes and increasingly one of its most complicated to manage.

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