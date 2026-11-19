A Colorado federal judge on Wednesday held Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in contempt of court for repeatedly violating judicial orders by re-detaining immigrants after they had been ordered to be released from detention.

U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney excoriated top Colorado ICE and Department of Homeland Security officials in a 15-page ruling. The contempt amounts to a stern warning that they better start reading and complying with judicial orders in relation to immigrants in detention.

Or, they potentially will face greater punishment.

“ICE’s new ‘policy’ of immediately re-detaining petitioners following release made a mockery of court orders mandating petitioners’ immediate release,” Sweeney wrote. “Lest there be any confusion: All orders and judgments of courts must be complied with promptly … This is neither a novel nor complex statement to comprehend.”

At least 18 people in Colorado, and immigration attorneys estimate it’s higher given immigrants who represent themselves, have been held in detention longer than they should have or had been re-arrested within minutes of their judge-ordered release in the past six weeks.

“Sometimes, behavior stuns and renders a listener speechless,” Sweeney wrote in her contempt ruling. “To the extent any reader may be lost for words as to what ICE and (the federal government) did in this case and others in this judicial district like it — and the ridiculous nature of the justification for their behavior — turn to what the Supreme Court has said repeatedly over the course of our nation’s history. The government of the United States has been emphatically termed a government of laws and not of men.”

Judges have broad powers when holding people in contempt, which can include fines or ordering behavior stopped. Wednesday’s ruling by Sweeney stopped short of any of those reliefs and mostly amounted to a scolding by an equal, but separate, branch of the federal government.

Sweeney’s strong words on Wednesday, though, which were laced with maxims from the Constitution and dozens of court cases rendered over decades, indicated that if there were any more violations of judicial orders she wouldn’t hesitate to open this back up.

“Our system of jurisprudence rests on the assumption that all individuals, whatever their position in government, are subject to federal law,” she said, citing a 1979 case. “No man is above the law.”

'This should — and in the court’s opinion, must — shock any reader'

The case at issue in front of Judge Sweeney was the illegal detention of Ramon Quintero Alvarez, who was born in Mexico, and entered the United States with his mother between 1993 and 1994. Alvarez has not left the United States since arriving more than 30 years ago. Alvarez told the judge that he has lived in Wyoming for 12 years with his two American-born sons.

Respondents, the federal government being represented by the U.S. Attorney’s office, didn’t challenge any of these facts in an October hearing in which Alvarez was seeking a writ of habeas corpus, which essentially means he could be released from detention while fighting his immigration case.

The Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office, led by Peter McNeilly, failed to show cause as to why Alvarez should not be let out of detention by Oct. 27. Alvarez was then released from immigration custody, but was immediately re-detained after he took a few steps in freedom.

This, Sweeney said, was unlawful.

During a series of hearings held about this, and other similar cases in front of other Colorado federal judges, ICE officials, under oath, seemed like they didn’t know about who was in charge and about what rules they should be following.

Nichole Black, the assistant field office director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, told Sweeney that she “received a direct order” from her supervisor that she could “re-detain” immigrants “that had some type of criminality.”

“Ms. Black said in her own words that she believed it was permissible to simply escort someone to a public area and immediately re-detain them despite a court order to the contrary,” Sweeney wrote. “This should — and in the court’s opinion, must — shock any reader.”

Black’s supervisor, Nathan Rasper, told Sweeney that he thought he was under the obligation to “make lawful arrests” and that he heard he could re-arrest people based on a policy in Minnesota.

Rasper did tell a visibly frustrated Sweeney at the hearing earlier this month that he had stopped re-arresting people who were ordered released from detention.

Sweeney wrote on Wednesday that that testimony saved the federal government from greater consequences.

“Given the (government) cured the contempt by ceasing the practice at issue, the court declines to take any further action,” she wrote.

U.S. Attorney McNeilly, who attended at least one of the hearings before irate federal judges in recent weeks as a spectator in the bench seats, had no comment Wednesday on Sweeney’s order.

