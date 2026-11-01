Authorities close all county roads in La Plata County as floodwaters rise
**Updated at 1:35 p.m., Sunday, November 1. This is a rapidly changing situation. Check back frequently for updates. **
The La Plata County Sheriff is temporarily closing all county roads because of dangerous flood conditions and debris flows. All residents are asked to stay home until further notice.
Evacuation orders have been issued for the following locations
- EVACUATION - GO NOW for 21351 HWY 140 Pine Winds Mobile Home Park, Hesperus, CO. Shelter at La Plata County Fairgrounds and Event Center until further notice.
- SHELTER IN PLACE issued for Tripp Creek Rd and Sanctuary Ln, Hermosa, CO 81301. Please take shelter in your residence until LPCAlerts notify you it is all clear. This is a DANGEROUS situation due to flooding and debris flows.
- SHELTER IN PLACE issued for Forest Lakes Subdivision, Bayfield, CO 81122. Please stay in your residence until LPCAlerts notifies you that it is all clear. This is a DANGEROUS situation due to flooding and debris flows.
Questions: 970-385-8700
Map: www.Readylaplata.org
Current County Road Closures and Hazards
- CR 240 at Chelsea Lane - CLOSED
- CR 250 - Mud and debris on road
- CR 234 (at 4791)- CLOSED
- CR 310 - Boulder on road
- Junction St. / Dalla Mountain Park - CLOSED
- CR 207 at mile marker 3 - CLOSED
- CR 208 - CLOSED
- CR 501 from CR 240 North - CLOSED
- CR 243 - CLOSED
- CR 215 - one-lane road