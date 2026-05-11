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The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Washoe Tribe completes major land back purchase

Mountain West News Bureau
Published May 11, 2026 at 10:31 PM MDT
The WélmeltiɁ Preserve
Elizabeth Carmel / Courtesy Waší·šiw Land Trust
The WélmeltiɁ Preserve

The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California bought over 10,000 acres of land from the city of Santa Clara. This is the first of many land purchases the tribe plans to make to restore Indigenous land and benefit the environment.

In February, the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California bought over 10,000 acres of land from the city of Santa Clara. This is the first of many land purchases the tribe plans to make, and part of the broader land back movement, which is restoring Indigenous land and benefiting the environment.

"Part of colonization, it was to remove that tribal togetherness to where everybody would be individuals and not come back together as a tribe anymore," said Serrell Smokey, chairman of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

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